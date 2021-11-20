Biden Approval Rating Sinks to Just 36% Nationwide; Majority Want Republicans To Retake House and Senate In 2022

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to a new Quinnipiac University poll published Thursday, President Biden currently has an overall approval rating of just 36% nationwide, which represents a 2-point drop from a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released November 7. File photo: Crush Rush, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Just one week after his approval rating had hit an all-time low, a new poll puts President Joe Biden’s numbers even lower, with the majority of respondents saying that they would prefer that Republicans retake the House and Senate in 2022.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll published Thursday, President Biden currently has an overall approval rating of just 36% nationwide, which represents a 2-point drop from a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released November 7.

The poll surveyed 1,378 adults from November 11 to 15.

Biden approval rating hits new low of 36 percent in Quinnipiac poll https://t.co/f322pBCCOx pic.twitter.com/AkpwvqyTiK — New York Post (@nypost) November 18, 2021



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Approximately 54 percent of those polled said that they disapproved of Biden’s job performance, with 87 percent of Democrats approving of the president and 94 percent of Republicans disapproving. Meanwhile, 56 percent of independent voters – whose votes will be vital in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections – disapprove of Biden’s work, as opposed to a mere 29 percent who said they approve.

Biden also scored poorly when it came to the economy (34 percent approval), the COVID-19 pandemic (45 percent approval), foreign policy (33 percent), and climate change (41 percent approval). In addition, 51 percent of those polled said that they did not think Biden was honest, 57 percent did not believe in his leadership qualities, and 56 percent said that they did not believe that the Biden Administration was competent.

The poll results also illustrated that 46 percent of respondents felt that the country would be better served if Republicans regained control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in 2022, as opposed to just 38 percent that felt the Democrats should retain or build upon their slim majority in both chambers.

NOVEMBER SHOCKER: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Plunges to 36% Nationwide https://t.co/rNk8yNpE4t — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 18, 2021

In addition, 52 percent of those polled felt that Democrats have gone too far left, as opposed to 35 percent who believe that Republicans have gone too far to the right.

Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy called the poll results “An ominous double whammy for the Democrats with midterms less than a year out.”