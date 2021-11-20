CrimeLocalSociety

After DNA Evidence, Grand Jury Returns Indictment On 2008 Lake Worth Homicide Case

By Joe Mcdermott
Luis Ruiz Gonzalez
Luis Ruiz Gonzalez, 47 years old, was charged on first degree murder, home invasion robbery and lewd and lascivious battery.

LAKE WORTH, FL – On September 27, 2008, shortly before 5:00 am, deputies responded to a home invasion in the 900 block of Small Drive in Lake Worth. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds. A second victim was sexually assaulted by one of the suspects. 

May 2021, new DNA technology was utilized in this case in which a CODIS profile was obtained. This CODIS profile resulted in a match to the suspect, Luis Ruiz Gonzalez, 47 years old. CODIS is the Combined DNA Index System used by the FBI for a criminal justice DNA database. Further investigation led to a direct source DNA sample which was compared to the profile and led to a match.   

On November 18, 2021, the case was presented to the Grand Jury and a True Bill, an indictment, was returned. Luis Ruiz Gonzalez was located by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on November 19, 2021. Gonzalez was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked on first degree murder, home invasion robbery and lewd and lascivious battery.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

