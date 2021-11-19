DeSantis Takes Jab at Biden by Signing Anti-Vaccination Bills in Brandon, Florida

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

DeSantis’ choice of location to sign the bills into state law is certainly no coincidence, with his press secretary, Christina Pushaw, saying, “The significance of signing this legislation in Brandon, Florida, is not lost on the governor.” File photo: YES Market Media, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BRANDON, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be attempting to troll President Joe Biden with his announced plans to sign a series of anti-vaccination mandate bills on Thursday in Brandon, Florida.

The choice of Brandon, Florida is clearly inspired by the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” which is a thinly-veiled code meaning “f**k Joe Biden.” The phrase originated at an Alabama NASCAR race in October when an NBC reporter was interviewing race winner Brandon Brown; the crowd began chanting “f**k Joe Biden,” which the reporter misheard as “Let’s Go Brandon.” The phrase quickly caught on with conservatives critical of the President Biden, who quickly adopted it as a rallying cry against him.

In an early November press conference, DeSantis had referred to the Biden administration as the “Brandon administration.”



Florida is protecting the rights of employees and families.



The free state of Florida will stand in the way of bureaucrats who want to take away our jobs and freedom through heavy-handed mandates. pic.twitter.com/Owzn2zMDdZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 18, 2021

The bills that DeSantis will be signing on Thursday – crafted by lawmakers earlier this week during a special legislative session – will exclude Florida workers from mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations imposed by the Biden Administration by allowing exemptions for reasons such as medical or religious concerns, as well as pregnancy-related issues and past recovery from COVID-19.

Earlier in November, the Biden Administration had issued a mandate that all workers for businesses with 100 or more employees had to either be vaccinated or provide proof that they had tested negative for the virus.

DeSantis has been one of the more vocal critics of the measure, saying that medical decisions should be left up to the individual and not mandated by the government.