Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan: Let The World Witness God’s Truth

President Trump supporters wearing faith in God and Trump shirts at the rally in the Bojangle’s Coliseum. Charlotte, North Carolina – March 2020 Editorial credit: Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com

GREEN BAY, WI – “Pilate said to Him, “What is truth?” And when he had said this, he went out again to the Jews, and said to them, “I find no fault in Him at all” (John 18:38).

Pilate was looking at Truth. He was looking at ‘the Way, the Truth, and the Life’ in Jesus Christ Himself.

With world events unfolding at a faster and more furious pace each and every day, we see once again how truth will not be silenced. Can you feel the shift? No matter how much Satan and his minions try to push it back, the truth always resurfaces at a certain point, in God’s timing—and with a vengeance.

We who follow Bible Prophecy know that the hour is indeed very late…that the Rapture is ‘this-close’—the Rapture of course being the blessed and long-awaited point where Jesus Christ returns to earth to gather His Believers…Believers that He is the Son of God who died for our sins and rose again.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue.



We know that the term ‘revelation,’ as in the Book of Revelation in Scripture, means ‘The Revealing.’ It also is synonymous with ‘Apocalypse’—both of which refer to Jesus Christ.

And right now we seem to be in a sort of ‘Pre-Revealing,’ in terms of how the world’s evil is being displayed to us ‘up close and personal.’ We see that there is Satanism infecting the entire world, especially in the elite realm of people. And we also see that there is rampant lawlessness, lack of reverence for God, and folks calling ‘evil good, and good evil’—all things that the Bible prophesied would happen in the latter days.

Isaiah 24 gives greater detail than Revelation does on the Great Tribulation. It gives insight on what the world is about to go through, and why folks should be terrified if they are not saved. Interestingly, we see in these verses a foreshadowing of how people will try to change the laws and ordinances, and of what the Anti-Christ will do during the Tribulation—which we already are seeing in full force right now in these crazy times.

Also of interest, Isaiah 24 talks about every house being shut up so no one can go out—which makes us think of the conditions during this Covid pandemic. It also speaks on the Earth reeling “to and fro just like a drunkard,” which reminds us on the verses in Revelation where the Earth goes into this weird type of totter. And then this chapter tells us that the earth will fall and then not rise again. Of course, we remember that although the earth will not rise again, the Lord’s Kingdom will with the coming Kingdom/Millennial Age.

But the stage is definitely being set throughout the entire world for the prophesied one-world government, one-world religion, and one-world economy—for all of these occurrences to come about. And Pope Francis is certainly lending himself to the one-world religion aspect, as we see by all of his comments and overt meetings with world leaders, such as those in the Muslim community, in order to form a one-world religion.

This misguided Pope also has stated that all of the different religions in the world are different paths to the same God. Oh, really? Also of interest, Rick Warren, representing the ‘Christian’ church, has encouraged a one-world religion, as well.

This program actually is being led at the forefront by the worldwide Global Cabal/Deep State—a group of evil and conniving elites who seek to strike down Christianity and any type of freedom, especially in America, because this noble Country, established by and on Almighty God’s mighty principles, serves as the last ‘beacon of hope’ in this regard.

And of course the Cabal is being run by Satan himself. On the world stage, however, there is a certain faction of people who are waking up to this nefarious plan—and fighting back tooth and nail to stop it dead in its tracks.

These God-fearing, freedom lovers see the writing on the wall. The portion of these white hats who reside in America see that in this Country, on our very shores, this Marxist/Communist push by the Global Cabal is aided and abetted by the Biden Administration, much of the Democratic Party, and a certain portion of the Republican Party, as well. Many have been bought out by either the Global Cabal or China—or both.

Under the Biden administration, inflation is at an all-time high—all while White House Press Secretary Psaki tells us that there is no economic crisis, and all while Secretary of the Treasury Yellen blames anything and everything. The vaccine mandate is failing, as many people would rather leave their job or get fired. Of course, the economy will only worsen with the mandates. But this is part of this administration’s agenda—that’s plain to see.

As the economy implodes, the Deep State, of which this administration is an integral part, is desperately spinning the story, trying to control the narrative that this is the ‘new normal.’ We remember that this was the same tactic that Obama used. Nonetheless, We the People see the inflation, and we are not fooled.

The Central Bank is part and parcel of this evil worldwide Deep State plan, as well. Joe Biden’s ‘banking watchdog’ nominee Saule Omarova said the quiet part out loud, which is that their plan is for there to be no banks, with the Central Bank in full control of all aspects of banking.

With regard to the United States oil companies, the Deep State is moving their agenda forward as fast as they can. We see this via Schumer’s desire to shut down the pipelines, deplete the reserves, and then kill off the remaining oil companies—but only in America, nowhere else. Their latest target in this wicked scheme is the oil pipeline in Michigan—the shutting down of which would present yet more disaster for Americans.

But the Deep State does not care.

Nor does the fake news media. They also cannot hide what is happening to America in real-time, including the following: a failing economy, a border crisis, a Marxist-style indoctrinating school system, a collapse of law and order, a pathetic sideshow in terms of our foreign policy, an extreme lapse in our freedoms and rights and privacy—basically the Constitution, a rising unemployment rate with threats of job loss to many who decline a forced vaccine, children forced to follow mask mandates, a horrific opioid crisis made much worse by the open border, a loss of free and fair elections, skyrocketing energy costs, never-ending government debt with approximately $7 trillion of spending in just nine months, lockdowns in cities and states, the list goes on and on….

And yet these corrupt and vile creatures are still trying to spin all of their filth as best they can. And by the way, the cost of the Democrats’ new spending bill is not zero—this according to the Congressional Budget Office and most everyone else. And anyone with a working brain knows it.

On the flip side of all of this, though, is the fact that there is a group of Patriots who have been fighting back against this systematic takedown of America, with Trump at the helm. This courageous group includes Military men/women and other American loyalists who have been planning this coup against the Global Cabal/Deep State for decades.

We saw a book recently published by General Keith Kellogg, National Security Advisor in the Trump administration, entitled ‘War by Other Means.’ This suggests that this war between good and evil is an unconventional war—and we have indeed seen that this war is actually an information war, and that whoever gains control of that outlet will succeed in educating and empowering the people of these great United States of America.

Now we also have come to understand that for many years now, the main stream media has been corrupted. As have been many of our institutions, including academia, government, the banking industry, Hollywood, big corporations and big tech, and now even some of our Military—the latter of which has become more enamored with Wokeism than the winning strategies of war.

But We the People now realize that a group of American Patriots who honor Almighty God and His bestowed freedoms are in charge…that they are winning this information war. And many of us have been enlightened to the fact that quite a few things are converging into one big win for We the People. Many things are turning around so that truth is being revealed, drip by drip.

For one thing, we see that the Durham investigation currently has picked up steam, and has resulted in three indictments already. This shows that patience is definitely rewarded, as many thought that we would never hear from Durham again. But now that the Russian Igor Danchenko has been arrested by order of Durham for lying to FBI agents about the Steel dossier which sought to target Trump, we should start to see things moving faster—finally, some ‘in-your-face’ action.

And it looks like Durham may well be going after the upper echelon in his pursuit, namely Biden, Obama, and then the treacherous Hillary Clinton herself. All roads, at this point, do seem to lead to the infamous former first lady, as her fingerprints are all over the conspiracy to take down Trump by any and all despicable means necessary.

Moreover, there also have been numerous developments in uncovering the massive election fraud in the November 2020 Presidential election, this thanks to the efforts of people like Attorney Lin Wood, Attorney Sidney Powell, General Michael Flynn, General Tom McInerney, CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell, Former Military Intelligence Officer Seth Keschel, and former Advisor to President Trump Steve Bannon—the latter of which has been targeted by Biden and his now-militarized Department of Justice.

Yes, the forensic audits have and will reveal what really went on during those few wee hours of morning following the national election, when voting machines were suddenly silenced on purpose to allow for ‘the big steal.’

The Ghislaine Maxwell trial also is underway. Reports are that this gal ‘sang like a songbird’ on those involved with the late Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilia ring. And that quite a few are of the upper, elite crowd—many terrified of what salacious nuggets will soon be revealed to the public. Indeed, many of these pathetic creatures will not even be able to walk down the streets when their sick secrets are revealed.

But of more interest are President Trump’s latest messages and moves. He recently posted the following on Telegram, where he uses a Latino flavor to his writings so as to throw off the censoring police: “We are the greatest Patriot movement in the world, familia! Love, decency, kindness, and Almighty God are on our Side!!” Notice that Trump credits God with everything these days, and is not afraid to say that He loves God, and believes in Him.

Now, after he posted the above message, Trump then messaged this: “If they think their metaverse is cool…Wait til’ they see the MAGAverse we’ll create in real life when we get back in that big, beautiful White House!!!” Doesn’t get any more candid than that!

And perhaps even more exciting is our one-and-only true President’s latest move on claiming his true title. On Veterans Day, Trump put out a short video on Telegram thanking the veterans, as if he were the sitting President. Indeed, it looks like this message is being given straight out of a White House-type setting, and Trump’s demeanor is exactly as it was when he used to give addresses from the Oval Office.

During this video, Trump says that this Country has been through a lot, but that it will come back and will be stronger than ever. He is speaking as though he is running the Country as Commander in Chief, because he is! Then, a few days later on Telegram, Trump said: “You are witnessing [them] clinging to the biggest cover-up in History. It’s about to be exposed.”

And the more the media and the politicians become aware of Trump’s shadow government, the more Trump trolls them about it, such as is seen in Trump’s message as follows: “Grenell is my envoy to Kosovo.” We also saw the following cryptic message from Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “Looking forward to working with Glen Youngkin.” And then there was former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows getting in on the fun with this post: “Trump’s cabinet met this week.”

But on a serious note, sources vetted by Attorney Lin Wood have been in agreement that Military action across the globe has indeed moved to the second phase, in terms of cleaning up the Global Cabal. It also appears that the Deep State is in full panic mode. Some anticipate that the black hats will encourage rioting and other false flags to divert attention from the full truth coming out. And that they of course will also try to blame the chaos on Trump and his supporters, as they are in such a state of desperation.

And speaking of chaos, something is definitely afoot with regard to the state of the Biden administration’s durability. Maria Bartiromo said this on one of her recent Sunday shows: “There is speculation swirling in Washington that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may step down after getting the massive spending bill through.”

And now we also see that the White House seems to be giving out the message that Biden and Harris are feuding, while at the same time an e-mail from Hunter Biden’s laptop was released that talks about Joe Biden having dementia. Is the stage being set to remove Biden from office?

Truly, it’s like living in an alternate reality. Nothing makes much sense at all anymore.

Except the steady and sure Hand of God Almighty, which thankfully never changes. And it would appear that He has chosen at this time to reveal to the entire world the evil that has been behind the scenes for so long. And the sheer amount and depth of it is earth-shattering.

Sadly, the evil elite/Marxist regime has infiltrated even our wonderful Country of America. There are so many who have sold their souls to the devil for notoriety or money. And as Marcus Tullius Cicero so wisely counseled us: “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”

Indeed, the evil ones are everywhere, and they are trying with all of their resolve to mess up the next move on Trump’s 3D chessboard. But this tactic will not work.

You see, God’s truth will prevail in the end. Always has, and always will. In looking at Romans 1:18-21, it says: “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened.”

These evil, dark ones know that God is God, as He has shown them about Himself through His very Creation. But they have chosen to turn from God and His Truth. This is a futile mission, as they will soon find out!

They have gotten away with their vile behavior up until now, but Divine judgment is coming. We the People are now aware of the propaganda that has permeated even these United States of America. And Trump and the Patriots are moving forward, with the Lord at their side, to remove the bull horn from the fake news. The people must be made aware, and operations currently are underway to remove the guards of information installed by the Global Cabal.

More importantly, Jesus will soon return to take His Church. How can we be so sure? Because Jesus said so—He said that when we see all of the signs that He and the prophets said to look for, we should look up. And we see those signs right now, in droves. We always knew, from Bible prophecy, what was going to happen in the latter days… now we know how it will happen, as the godless Marxists/Communists invade even our beloved America, with their anti-God and anti-freedom agenda of worldwide domination.

Will God Rapture the Believers tomorrow, and leave the wicked to their debaucherous devices? Or will the Believers remain for a bit yet on earth, right up until the very last minute before the seven-year Great Tribulation begins—a Tribulation which is surely knocking at the door?

Nonetheless, for now, the Patriots are in full control. The entire house of cards is about to come down, in terms of truth being revealed, for everyone to see. The Deep State knows that there are only a few moves left, and that they are running out of time. They also know, innately, that nothing can stop what is coming!

They are trapped, and everything that they have done to Trump has now turned on them. Trump and his Military Patriots have exposed the Deep State’s evil plan for America and the world—a diabolical plan where these monsters planned to rule all with an iron fist.

Undeniably, at this juncture, this is not about Republicans versus Democrats, race, or politics. This is about preserving our way of life, and protecting the generations that follow. We the People are learning how to fight for freedom again. It’s 1776 all over again, and the Global Cabal/Deep State is panicking over the obvious fact that the public is now thinking for themselves.

For those who are so very impatient, who have the mindset that nothing is happening, the following recent Telegram from Lin Wood may provide some solace and comfort: “As you drift to your rest tonight, consider ALL of the truths you have learned since November 3, 2020. Think about how many wolves in sheep’s clothing have been exposed. The numbers will increase with the passage of time. Every lie will be revealed. Rest well. Stand steady. Trust the God of the Bible.”

And Psalm 25:5 provides the only path for we Believers in Christ: “Lead me in Your truth and teach me, For You are the God of my salvation; On you I wait all the day.”

Patience. Steady. Pray. We the People are now wide awake to Satan’s wiles, and the flood of Almighty God’s Truth and Justice is about to be released. It cannot be otherwise!