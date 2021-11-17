Unvaccinated U.S. Navy Personnel Will Receive Discharges, Possible Loss of Benefits, Promotions, Bonus Pay

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Navy members are allowed to apply to opt-out of vaccination for religious or medical reasons; however, if their application is rejected, they are given a five-day grace period to begin the vaccination process before their discharge begins.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Navy personnel who made the decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 – despite it being mandated for all military members by the Pentagon – will be discharged and potentially face a number of other punishments, including possible loss of benefits, promotions, and bonus pay, according to a NAVADMIN – a naval administrative message – released on Monday,

“In order to ensure a fully vaccinated force, U.S. Navy policy is to process for separation all Navy service members who refuse the lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and do not have an approved exemption,” the NAVADMIN said.

Active-duty Navy personnel had a deadline of November 14 to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to ensure that they were fully inoculated by November 28; sailors who have refused the jab could receive as low as a general discharge under honorable conditions, in addition to the possible loss of education benefits, promotions and bonus pay.

The U.S. Navy issued guidance on Monday instructing commands across the country to begin preparing administrative separations for sailors who refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine.https://t.co/bUFL4d5CBT — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) November 17, 2021



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



“Bonuses, special pays and incentive pays become unearned when a Navy service member refusing the vaccine is no longer performing duties for which they are receiving such a bonus, special pay, or incentive pay,” the NAVADMIN said. “Navy service members refusing the vaccine who are in a frocked status should be defrocked as soon as feasible.”

Navy members are allowed to apply to opt-out of vaccination for religious or medical reasons; however, if their application is rejected, they are given a five-day grace period to begin the vaccination process before their discharge begins.

Currently, according to data released in November, 96 percent of active-duty Navy personnel are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; to date, all applications to opt-out of the jab for religious reasons have been rejected by Navy officials, and only six medical exemptions have been approved.