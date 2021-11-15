Kamala Harris Reportedly Ostracized Amid Plummeting Approval Ratings, Poor Job Performance; Lowest Rating Ever For Office Of Vice President

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration is reportedly ostracizing Vice President Kamala Harris amid her drastically falling approval rating numbers, and her personal relationship with President Joe Biden himself is said to be fraught with tension these days, with Harris now being viewed as a potential liability.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released last week pegged Harris’ approval rating at just 28 percent, the lowest rating ever for the office of Vice President; Biden didn’t fare much better in the same poll, with his approval rating coming in at a dismal 38 percent.

Since taking office, Harris has been tasked with tackling several high-profile, politically-charged issues – including the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border – that she has been seen as coming up short on.

After an early June visit to the countries of Mexico and Guatemala – in addition to a short trip to El Paso, Texas – to discuss ways of curbing the flow of illegal immigrants to the United States, Harris has done very little in the public eye to address the immigration problem, something that members of the Biden Admin have reportedly looked down upon her for.



Inside the frustrating and dysfunctional start to Kamala Harris' vice presidency https://t.co/ml7RJUewnT — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 14, 2021

Harris’ poor performance on immigration hasn’t just been noticed by the West Wing; she’s also been criticized by immigration advocates. Executive director of Border Network for Human Rights Fernando García, said that he had faith in the Vice President when she was announced for the role of overseeing the border crisis, but decried her for having since “disappeared.”

“We haven’t heard any substantive messaging push for better immigration policies,” García said. “We haven’t seen her leadership.”

Harris also is said not to have attended the majority of the meetings that President Biden held with Congress to promote and secure much-needed votes for his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

In contrast, aides of Harris are said to be angry for the Vice President to be assigned tasks that are out of her “skill set” and what they call a lack of support.

The Biden Harris feud is just epic.



Two losing teams blaming each other for being losers.



And the sweetest icing on the cake is that team Harris is now calling Biden a racist; something America has known for 45 years.https://t.co/DecbFzMCps — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 15, 2021

However, other reports indicate that Harris’ office, according to aides, is “chaotic” with a “tense and at times dour” atmosphere.