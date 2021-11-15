CrimeLocalSociety

16 Year Old Suspect In Hollywood Carjacking Dies In Police Custody; Florida Department of Law Enforcement Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
DEATH INVESTIGATION

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an in-custody death, following a pursuit by the City of Hollywood Police Department (HPD) into Miami-Dade County. According to investigators, on Sunday evening, November 14, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Hollywood Police were in pursuit of a subject that carjacked a victim in the City of Hollywood and fled with the victim’s vehicle.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Aviation Unit provided air support and the subject, just 16 years of age, led Hollywood Police officers into the Northside District, where he crashed in the area of NW 27 Avenue and 62 Street. He was taken into custody by the Hollywood Police. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the subject on the scene.

As Hollywood Police conducted their investigation, Miami-Dade Police officers took custody of the subject. During the course of the investigation, the subject, whos name was withheld pending next of kin, became unconscious and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Hialeah Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

