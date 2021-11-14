Man Charged With Punta Gorda Murder And Aggravated Battery Commits Suicide In Charlotte County Jail Cell

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

PUNTA GORDA, FL – At approximately 12:24 pm yesterday, Nov 13, 2021, detention deputies responded to the cell of David John Kolenda, 63, after observing him on video surveillance in what appeared to be a suicide attempt. Kolenda was found hanging in his cell with a cloth around his neck.

Detention deputies and Corizon Health staff immediately began life-saving measures, to include CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). EMS was called to the scene, unfortunately, they were unable to resuscitate Kolenda. The incident is being investigated as a suicide.

Kolenda, who was arrested on Sunday, November 8, was in custody on murder and aggravated battery charges and was assigned to the quarantine unit following COVID protocol and subject to thirty-minute checks. He was last checked at 12:00 pm until observed on video at 12:24pm.

This is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time. Kolenda’s next of kin has been notified.