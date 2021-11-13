Miami Man Charged With Armed Robbery and Carjacking of Delivery Truck

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Robbery Bureau has arrested an adult male involved in an armed robbery of a delivery truck. According to investigators, on Friday, November 12, 2021, at approximately 1:11 p.m. the subject approached the victim with his hand concealed by a cloth and pointed it at the victim as if he had a firearm. The subject demanded the victim’s cellular phone and wallet, and he complied.

As the victim ran from the scene, the subject entered the delivery truck and drove away. A 911 call was received and a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) advisory was issued for the vehicle and subject. Uniformed officers observed the vehicle and subject matching the descriptions and attempted to conduct a traffic stop as it sped away from them.

The subject, later identified as Lee Marven Garza-Vidales, 37, of Miami, abandoned the vehicle and a perimeter was established. A short time later, the subject was taken into custody. The weapon, a multi-purpose tool with an extended cutting blade attached to an object to look like a gun wrapped in the same piece of cloth was recovered. Garza-Vidales was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, armed carjacking and resisting arrest without violence. The victim was not injured and the property, to include the contents of the delivery truck, were recovered.

The investigation continues.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.