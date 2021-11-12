CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Detectives Charge Three Men With Possessing Child Porn After Ongoing, Unrelated Investigation

By Joe Mcdermott
Lewis Watkins Stone
Trenton Lewis, 19 of Deltona is charged with 19 counts; held on $95,000 bail; Terence Watkins, 25 of Port Orange is charged with 7 counts; held on $35,000 bail; Jared Stone, 26 of DeLand is charged with 26 counts; held on $130,000.

Volusia sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit detectives have arrested three men in an ongoing, unrelated investigation after obtaining warrants charging each with possessing child pornography. Arrested Thursday on multiple charges of possessing photos depicting sexual performance were Trenton Lewis, 19 of Deltona, Terence Watkins, 25 of Port Orange, and Jared Stone, 26 of DeLand.

These arrests are a result of criminal investigations conducted by the Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) detectives after being alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In each case during their investigations, detectives obtained search warrants of the suspects’ homes and seized electronic devices. After examination of the devices, detectives found photos and videos portraying child victims as young as 2 to 4 years old, and as old as 13 to 16, in sexual positions.

Detectives do not believe any of these men were manufacturing child pornography, but were downloading the material and trading it online. While there are no indications of in-person victims, anyone who has information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

Each of the three defendants remains held at the Volusia County Branch Jail until their first court appearance before a judge. Lewis, is charged with 19 counts and held on $95,000 bail; Watkins is charged with 7 counts and held on $35,000 bail; Stone is charged with 26 counts and held on $130,000.

