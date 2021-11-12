Responding to FOIA Request, CDC Says They Don’t Have or Collect Records of Unvaccinated People Spreading COVID-19 After Recovery

After responding to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the CDC stated they do not have or actively keep records of unvaccinated individuals who are infected with COVID-19, who recover, and then go on to infect others after being infected once again. File photo. CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in responding to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, stated that they do not actively keep records of unvaccinated individuals who are infected with COVID-19, who recover, and then go on to infect others after being infected once again.

The FOIA request, issued in September by an attorney based in New York, requested documentation from the CDC corresponding to the following parameters:

“documents reflecting any documented case of an individual who (1) never received a Covid-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with Covid-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.” FOIA request

The CDC’s response was that they apparently do not track or keep records of such individuals; it is currently unknown why the CDC does not keep records of such incidents, or if they occur to any widespread degree.



“A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request. The CDC Emergency Operation Center (EOC) conveyed that this information is not collected,” the CDC responded.

It appears that the attorney in question was attempting to collect information to support the concept of “natural immunity” against COVID-19, which a recent study found that antibodies generated by a previous infection could yield similar – or even stronger – immunity against the virus than currently-available vaccines.

In response to FOIA request, the CDC literally just admitted they haven’t documented a single case of an unvaccinated individual with natural immunity spreading the virus!



While studies to confirm that natural immunity can be very effective against COVID-19, some experts say the acquired immunity provided by vaccines can be safer in some ways, since vaccines don’t require you to catch the virus – and risk serious long-term health issues that can plague you even after you recover – before becoming effective, especially if you have underlying health issues.