Residential Fire with Shots Fired In Miami; Organized Crime Bureau, Arson Unit Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 6:23 p.m., patrol officers responded to the scene of a ShotSpotter alert and discovered four victims shot, one of them a minor. The subjects remain at large.
Upon uniform officers arrival, they discovered two vehicles parked in the driveway fully engulfed. The flames had also spread to the residence. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Organized Crime Bureau – Arson Unit and Kendall District – General Investigations Unit are conducting a joint investigation at a SW 150 Terrace Richmond Heights home.

According to investigators, on Friday November 12, 2021 at approximately 3:00 a.m. uniform officers responded to a call of an occupied residential fire and reports of shots fired at the same location. Upon arrival, they discovered two vehicles, a 2020 Mercedes Benz and a 2021 Honda Accord, parked in the driveway fully engulfed. The flames had also spread to the residence. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire.

Further investigation revealed casings in the front yard of the property. No one was injured in this incident, and there is no subjects information as of yet. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

