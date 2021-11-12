Residential Fire with Shots Fired In Miami; Organized Crime Bureau, Arson Unit Investigating

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Organized Crime Bureau – Arson Unit and Kendall District – General Investigations Unit are conducting a joint investigation at a SW 150 Terrace Richmond Heights home.

According to investigators, on Friday November 12, 2021 at approximately 3:00 a.m. uniform officers responded to a call of an occupied residential fire and reports of shots fired at the same location. Upon arrival, they discovered two vehicles, a 2020 Mercedes Benz and a 2021 Honda Accord, parked in the driveway fully engulfed. The flames had also spread to the residence. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire.

Further investigation revealed casings in the front yard of the property. No one was injured in this incident, and there is no subjects information as of yet. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.