Renewed Calls for BLM to Be Labeled “Domestic Terrorist Organization” After Threats In NYC Fit Textbook Federal Definitions

Seemingly frustrated with dismal results from a meeting with Eric Adams, the head of Black Lives Matter of Greater NY, Hawk Newsome, threatened that if the incoming Mayor thinks NYC is going to crack-down on BLM protests, that there will be “riots,” “bloodshed,” and “fire,” with many now calling the group a domestic terrorist organization for the outright threats of violence. Photo credit: Fox News / YouTube.

NEW YORK, NY – On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the founder, and co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, along with other representatives, met with Eric Adams, the city’s mayor-elect, for a closed-door discussion at Brooklyn’s Borough Hall regarding past police injustice issues and crime within New York City.

While closed to the public, the discussion was streamed live on the internet through Instagram by one of the participants, but what took place during the contentious meeting, at some points which seemed like a grandstanding match-up, paled in comparison to what happened afterwards.

Seemingly frustrated with the unsatisfactory results of the meeting with Eric Adams standing his ground and doubling down on his record, the head of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, Hawk Newsome, threatened, on video, that if the incoming Mayor thinks NYC is going to return to a time of cracking-down on crime such as during the 2020′s Black Lives Matter protests when special police units were deployed, that there will be “riots,” “bloodshed,” and “fire” in the streets.

“If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people,”



According to an Associated Press contributed to Fox News report, Hawk’s sister, Chivona Newsome, a co-founder of the group who also attended the Wednesday meeting, told Daily News reporters who later followed up for comment, that the group will “shut down City Hall,” presumably, if the group is not satisfied with the mayor-elect, who during the meeting BLM said he would be held personally responsible for future events by police.

On Thursday, Adams dismissed the Black Lives Matter organizers calling the matter “silly.”

“That’s silly, and I think New Yorkers should not allow rhetoric like that. There are very few things that intimidate me, there are very few things that scare me…. New Yorkers are not going to live in fear, and we’re not going to be intimidated by anyone.

The incident has revived some prominent users on social media to again label the group as ‘domestic terrorists’.

BLM is a domestic terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/t74nBXaUWC — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) November 11, 2021 NYPD cops blast BLM leader as a 'domestic terrorist' for threats of 'riots' and 'bloodshed,' want FBI to investigate him and his funders https://t.co/LMi21ucGQ5 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 12, 2021

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) describes domestic terrorism as:

Domestic terrorism: Violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature. Federal Bureau of Investigation: Terrorism Definitions

Domestic Terrorism for the FBI’s purposes is referenced in U.S. Code at 18 U.S.C. 2331(5), and is defined as activities involving acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; Appearing to be intended to:

Intimidate or coerce a civilian population.

Influence the policy of government by intimidation or coercion; or

Affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and

Occurring primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act (Pub. L. No. 107-52) redefines “Domestic Terrorism” as:

A person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act “dangerous to human life” that is a violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States, if the act appears to be intended to: (i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping. Additionally, the acts have to occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States. Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act.

Some are now questioning whether the FBI is committed to remaining agile in its approach to terroristic type threats which have continued to evolve from groups such as BLM and Antifa, a left-wing political movement. Last year, a document distributed by the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association contained rhetoric labeling Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorist groups but drew outrage at the time.