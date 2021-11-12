Man On Scooter Dies In West Park Crash

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

WEST PARK, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a traffic crash that left a driver dead in West Park early Thursday morning. According to investigators, at approximately 3:47 a.m. Thursday, November 11, a victim was stopped at a red light on a 2013 Yongfu Scooter headed westbound at the intersection of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and South State Road 7 in West Park.

At the same time, Stephon Bradley, 31, of Cooper City and his passenger Chad Rackard, 38, of Fort Lauderdale, were traveling westbound in a 2013 Jaguar XJ sedan. As Bradley approached the intersection, he failed to slow or stop and collided with the rear of the victim’s scooter. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Miramar Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation continues.