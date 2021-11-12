FBI Under Scrutiny of Colluding With NYT Over Project Veritas During Heated Lawsuit; “This Is The Deep State President Trump Was Talking About”

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The New York Times is being accused of utilizing an inside source at the FBI to allegedly acquire and potentially illegally report on leaked attorney-client privileged communications after raids were conducted against Project Veritas associates, including founder James O’Keefe.
O’Keefe – in addition to two other Project Veritas members – recently had their homes raided by the FBI in connection with an investigation into an allegedly stolen diary that was the property of President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden.
The diary was presented to O’Keefe by an unknown party in an attempt to sell it due to alleged “explosive allegations” contained within; O’Keefe stated that his organization declined to publish it due to authenticity concerns, instead choosing to turn it over to law enforcement.
Despite O’Keefe’s claim, the FBI conducted a raid on O’Keefe’s home Saturday morning, seizing at least two of his iPhones that reportedly contained “sensitive” materials related to ongoing Project Veritas investigations.
Reports now indicate that the New York Times may have gotten a potentially illegal inside tip on the O’Keefe raid from an inside source within the FBI itself.
According to a series of tweets issued by Human Events co-publisher Will Chamberlain, the Times reported on the incident with details from Project Veritas legal documents they shouldn’t have been in possession of to begin with, causing a breach of attorney-client privilege.
The FBI raided Project Veritas on a pretext and is now leaking their privileged communications to the New York Times. This is a scandal.
These are classic privileged communications. PV asked for a legal opinion on potential journalistic activities, that opinion is a privileged communication No idea what @adamgoldmanNYT was thinking here, he should be subpoenaed tomorrow and forced to reveal his criminal source.
Chamberlain also referenced the fact that Project Veritas is currently in the midst of suing the Times for deformation, and alleged that if the FBI is sharing “privileged” Project Veritas information with the media outlet, that it wouldn’t be out of the question that information pertaining to the lawsuit may be being shared as well.
I didn’t even think about the fact that PV is currently in litigation with the New York Times. Makes it all the more appalling that the NYT would be publishing Veritas’ privileged communications.If the New York Times has these memorandums – why wouldn’t it also have PV’s privileged communications that relate directly to PV’s lawsuit against the Times?
This is just a massive, massive scandal
Thursday, a federal judge issued an order blocking FBI agents from accessing the data on the iPhones that they confiscated from O’Keefe, although it is currently unknown how much information they may have already acquired.
A bipartisan collection of journalists representing multiple media outlets have since come out to criticize the raid on O’Keefe’s home as a violation of the freedom of press.