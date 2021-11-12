CrimeLocalSociety

Dog Rescued, Recovering After Suicidal Owner Tells Police He Stabbed Her

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Ormond Beach Police Department and Volusia County Animal Services for the professionalism, teamwork and partnership that led to the peaceful resolution of this call and the rescue of an innocent animal.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Ormond Beach Police Department and Volusia County Animal Services for the professionalism, teamwork and partnership that led to the peaceful resolution of this call and the rescue of an innocent animal.

ORMOND BEACH, FL – A dog whose owner stabbed her in the side before leaving her at home in DeLand and threatening suicide in Ormond Beach on Thursday was recovered by Volusia sheriff’s deputies and Volusia County Animal Services officers, who took her in for treatment and put her on the road to recovery.

Animal cruelty charges are pending against the 36-year-old suspect who stabbed the black Labrador mix, Midnight. He was taken into protective custody by the Ormond Beach Police Department under Florida’s Baker Act after a brief standoff in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn at 155 Interchange Blvd., Ormond Beach.

Ormond police had responded to the Hampton Inn around 3:20 p.m. Thursday after a crisis intervention hotline alerted them to text messages from a suicidal subject. Police successfully negotiated with the subject, who was in a vehicle holding a kitchen knife, and took him into custody without incident. When he was taken into custody, he told officers he had stabbed his dog at his home on Monroe Street in the DeLand area.

Deputies went to the DeLand address to conduct a well-being check on the dog and found her in the house with an apparent knife wound to her right side. She was friendly and up and walking around despite her injury. Animal Services officers transported her for emergency evaluation and treatment and discovered she had an injury to her lung, but her condition was stable.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Midnight had a microchip, and Animal Services was able to determine the man who stabbed her was not her registered owner. The owners were contacted and advised they’d recently allowed the suspect to take her home with him. They were shocked by the attack and expressed a desire to foster Midnight after she’s well enough to leave veterinary care.

Animal Services is working in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office on the appropriate criminal charges against the defendant, who was transported to SMA Behavioral Healthcare in Daytona Beach for a mental health evaluation.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Ormond Beach Police Department and Volusia County Animal Services for the professionalism, teamwork and partnership that led to the peaceful resolution of this call and the rescue of an innocent animal.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Man On Scooter Dies In West Park Crash

Joe Mcdermott

Lauderdale Lakes Man Arrested For Premeditated Murder

Joe Mcdermott

Florida 2nd Grader Suspended 38 Times for Not Wearing Mask;…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,504