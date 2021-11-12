CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Searching For Woman Suspected In Central Broward Homicide

By Joe Mcdermott
Keniesia Nikitress Lewis
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives need help in locating the suspect in a homicide they say that took place in unincorporated Central Broward on May 8. According to authorities, Keniesia Nikitress Lewis, 21, has an active arrest warrant for manslaughter with a firearm for the homicide of Chauncey McFadden, 26, of unincorporated Central Broward.

Around 4:46 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, Broward Sheriff’s deputies were called to an address in the 2400 block of Northwest Ninth Street in reference to a shooting. Broward deputies found McFadden dead from a single gunshot wound. 

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect Lewis got into a verbal argument, and Lewis shot the victim, killing him. She then left the scene. Lewis is known to frequent the Franklin Park area of Fort Lauderdale, and her family is from Coconut Creek. The suspect was believed to be in Miami after the incident.

Anyone with information on Lewis whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at (954) 321-4876 or Broward County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493- TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

