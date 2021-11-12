CrimeSocietyU.S. News

CBS Draws Intense Criticism After Posting False Claim That Kyle Rittenhouse Admitted He “Murdered” Two Men, Then Deletes Tweet

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

The tweet, originally dated November 11, 2021, claimed that Rittenhouse made the non-existent admission on November 10 while giving tearful-ridden testimony on his own behalf during his trial in the shooting deaths of two Black Lives Matter protestors and the wounding of a third on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The tweet, originally dated November 11, 2021, claimed that Rittenhouse made the non-existent admission on November 10 while giving tearful-ridden testimony on his own behalf during his trial in the shooting deaths of two Black Lives Matter protestors and the wounding of a third on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

KENOSHA, WI – In a since-deleted tweet, CBS News falsely claimed that Kyle Rittenhouse, while on the stand during his trial, and said that he “murdered” two men, despite the fact that Rittenhouse never said that phrase in relation to his alleged crimes; in addition, his trial is still currently ongoing without a verdict having been reached yet.

The tweet, originally dated November 11, 2021, claimed that Rittenhouse made the non-existent admission on November 10 while giving tearful-ridden testimony on his own behalf during his trial in the shooting deaths of two Black Lives Matter protestors and the wounding of a third on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his own murder trial yesterday, breaking down in tears as he told the jury he murdered two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last year in self-defense,” CBS’ tweet read.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

The CBS tweet was soon deleted, but not before screen captures of it began circulating online, drawing intense criticism.

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of felony homicide, one count of felony attempted homicide; in addition, as Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings, he has also been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, a misdemeanor.

According to reports, Rittenhouse, now 18, had arrived in Kenosha on the day of protests – planned in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake – from a neighboring town with a group of men to assist in protecting a local car lot, armed with an AR-15-style rifle and medical kit.

Court records say that after an altercation with protestors – many of whom were looting, burning, and vandalizing local businesses and government buildings – Rittenhouse is alleged to have shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, after he claimed they attacked him. Rittenhouse also shot and seriously injured another protestor, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who survived.

Rittenhouse has entered a plea of not guilty to the changes against him, and his defense team maintains that he had acted in self-defense during the incident. His trial is currently ongoing.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Weeki Wachee Man Charged in Construction Related Burglaries

Jessica Mcfadyen

Leaks Tipped Him About Secret Illegal Alien Flights To…

Pat Raia

Two Arrested For Ocala Park Estates Retaliation Homicide

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,582