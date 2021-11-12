CBS Draws Intense Criticism After Posting False Claim That Kyle Rittenhouse Admitted He “Murdered” Two Men, Then Deletes Tweet

The tweet, originally dated November 11, 2021, claimed that Rittenhouse made the non-existent admission on November 10 while giving tearful-ridden testimony on his own behalf during his trial in the shooting deaths of two Black Lives Matter protestors and the wounding of a third on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

KENOSHA, WI – In a since-deleted tweet, CBS News falsely claimed that Kyle Rittenhouse, while on the stand during his trial, and said that he “murdered” two men, despite the fact that Rittenhouse never said that phrase in relation to his alleged crimes; in addition, his trial is still currently ongoing without a verdict having been reached yet.

“Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his own murder trial yesterday, breaking down in tears as he told the jury he murdered two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last year in self-defense,” CBS’ tweet read.



The CBS tweet was soon deleted, but not before screen captures of it began circulating online, drawing intense criticism.

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of felony homicide, one count of felony attempted homicide; in addition, as Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings, he has also been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, a misdemeanor.

According to reports, Rittenhouse, now 18, had arrived in Kenosha on the day of protests – planned in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake – from a neighboring town with a group of men to assist in protecting a local car lot, armed with an AR-15-style rifle and medical kit.

Court records say that after an altercation with protestors – many of whom were looting, burning, and vandalizing local businesses and government buildings – Rittenhouse is alleged to have shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, after he claimed they attacked him. Rittenhouse also shot and seriously injured another protestor, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who survived.

Rittenhouse has entered a plea of not guilty to the changes against him, and his defense team maintains that he had acted in self-defense during the incident. His trial is currently ongoing.

