Biden Refers To Late Baseball Player As ‘The Great Negro’ During Veterans Day Speech; Social Media Erupts, Call ‘Jim Crow,’ ‘Racist Joe’

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





President Biden referred to the late baseball player Satchel Paige as “the great negro” before clarifying it some saying “pitcher in the Negro Leagues” during his Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.

ARLINGTON, VA – On November 11, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia where he referred to a mid-20th century legendary Black baseball player Satchel Paige as “the great negro”.

For those who may have missed the gaffe from initial shock, Biden did repeat the offensive and outdated word by clarifying it some saying “pitcher in the Negro Leagues” while he was honoring former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary Donald Blinken, an Army veteran and father of Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Satchel Paige played in what Biden described as the “Negro leagues” before moving to Major League Baseball in the late 1940s.

“I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro – at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues – went on to become a great pitcher in the pros – in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson.” U.S. President Joe Biden



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



While the term was acceptable and common during the 1930s and 1940s, Biden may have momentarily forgotten either what decade he was in, or that the term is now considered offensive or even racist. For that, many social media users did not let him off the hook.

Joe Biden referring to Satchel Paige as “the great negro at the time” sounds just as terrible as you’d think it would. ForAmerica.org

Joe Biden referring to Satchel Paige as "the great negro at the time" sounds just as terrible as you'd think it would. pic.twitter.com/sZiO4ICHlJ — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 11, 2021

Question: If President Trump would have said exactly what Jim Crow Joe said “Attitude of the Great Negro at the time, pitcher of the Negro league” how would the Left be acting right now? Diamond and Silk®

Question: If President Trump would have said exactly what Jim Crow Joe said "Attitude of the Great Negro at the time, pitcher of the Negro league" how would the Left be acting right now? pic.twitter.com/Qetvz8Nwp8 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 12, 2021

Biden slammed as ‘Racist Joe’ after shocking remark The US Sun

Biden slammed as ‘Racist Joe’ after shocking remark https://t.co/vOKMr8TJZx — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) November 12, 2021

Biden, the oldest man to serve as president, turns 79 later this month.