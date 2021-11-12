PoliticsSocietySports

Biden Refers To Late Baseball Player As ‘The Great Negro’ During Veterans Day Speech; Social Media Erupts, Call ‘Jim Crow,’ ‘Racist Joe’

By Joe Mcdermott
President Biden
President Biden referred to the late baseball player Satchel Paige as “the great negro” before clarifying it some saying “pitcher in the Negro Leagues” during his Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.

ARLINGTON, VA – On November 11, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia where he referred to a mid-20th century legendary Black baseball player Satchel Paige as “the great negro”.

For those who may have missed the gaffe from initial shock, Biden did repeat the offensive and outdated word by clarifying it some saying “pitcher in the Negro Leagues” while he was honoring former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary Donald Blinken, an Army veteran and father of Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Satchel Paige played in what Biden described as the “Negro leagues” before moving to Major League Baseball in the late 1940s.

“I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro – at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues – went on to become a great pitcher in the pros – in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson.”

U.S. President Joe Biden
Transcript
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/11/11/remarks-by-president-biden-at-the-national-veterans-day-observance/

While the term was acceptable and common during the 1930s and 1940s, Biden may have momentarily forgotten either what decade he was in, or that the term is now considered offensive or even racist. For that, many social media users did not let him off the hook.

Joe Biden referring to Satchel Paige as “the great negro at the time” sounds just as terrible as you’d think it would.

ForAmerica.org

Question: If President Trump would have said exactly what Jim Crow Joe said “Attitude of the Great Negro at the time, pitcher of the Negro league” how would the Left be acting right now?

Diamond and Silk®

Biden slammed as ‘Racist Joe’ after shocking remark

The US Sun

Biden, the oldest man to serve as president, turns 79 later this month.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

