Lauderdale Lakes Man Arrested For Premeditated Murder

Aaron Collier, 62, of Lauderdale Lakes, was taken into custody and transported to the Broward Main Jail where he faces one count of premeditated murder. He was offered no bond according to county records.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested Aaron Collier, 62, of Lauderdale Lakes for charges related to murder. According to authorities, at approximately 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, Broward Regional Communications received a domestic disturbance call near the 3100 block of Northwest 39th Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and made contact with Collier and an injured adult female. The female was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics and later pronounced deceased at 11:16 a.m.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was brutally assaulted by Collier. Witnesses on the scene stated Collier attacked and struck the victim multiple times with an some sort of object. Collier was taken into custody and transported to the Broward Main Jail where he faces one count of premeditated murder. He was offered no bond according to county records. The investigation continues.