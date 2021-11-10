Weeki Wachee Man Charged in Construction Related Burglaries

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

According to authorities, Adam Fisher, 37, was arrested on two counts of Burglary of a Structure, two counts of Grand Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at approximately 4:21 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Eskimo Curlew Road in Weeki Wachee in reference to two suspicious individuals on the property.

According to authorities, a witness observed two males, who appeared to be juveniles, remove two boxes from inside the residence, which is currently under construction. The suspects put the boxes in a yellow ATV and drove away.

Deputies were able to locate the two suspects at another home on Eskimo Curley Road. The two teens were positively identified by the witness. While deputies were on scene, another individual exited the residence carrying two boxes.

That individual was identified as Adam Fisher, 37, who appeared intoxicated, and advised deputies that the teens knew he was building a structure in his yard and needed tiles. Deputies took procession of the tiles as evidence. During questioning, the teens advised they were asked by Fisher to steal the property. Fisher would then pay the teens upon delivery of the stolen property.



The teens were released at the scene as the victim declined to press charges.

On Monday, November 08, 2021, Fisher contacted the Sheriff’s Office regarding additional stolen items he located at his residence and wanted to return to the owners. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Fisher’s residence. Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives located numerous stolen items in addition to 473.4 grams of marijuana.

The detectives were able to identify and tie the stolen items recovered to other construction burglaries recently committed in the area.

Fisher was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he was initially held on a $23,000 bond.