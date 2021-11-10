Two Arrested For Ocala Park Estates Retaliation Homicide

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

Brandon Jordan Merizier, 17, of Ocala, and Ralph Fontil, 23, of Miami, were arrested for Second Degree Murder.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Ralph Fontil, 23, of Miami and juvenile Brandon Jordan Merizier, 17, of Ocala, were arrested for Second Degree Murder. According to authorities, on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received a call for service in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived in the area of NW 62nd Place, in Ocala Park Estates, where they located a victim, Kobe Bradshaw, 19, who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Over the past several months, MCSO Major Crimes Detectives investigated this case and, through the use of forensic evidence, video surveillance, and cellular phone records, developed evidence to prove that Fontil and Merizier murdered Bradshaw. The investigation also revealed the murder was an act of apparent retaliation against Bradshaw, who had only a few days before been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with a justifiable homicide of an associate of the suspects that occurred in the City of Ocala in December 2020.

Fontil is being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond. Merizier is currently in juvenile custody and will be transferred to the Marion County Jail upon being charged as an adult. Merizier will also be held on no bond.