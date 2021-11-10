CrimeLocalSociety

Triple Shooting In Pahokee At Huge Block Party Turns Turns Fatal After Victim Dies; Detectives Now Investigating As Homicide

By Joe Mcdermott
fatal shooting
One victim, an adult male, 31 years of age from Greenacres succumbed on Wednesday. his injuries. Detectives are now investigating this shooting as a homicide. File photo.

PAHOKEE, FL – On Saturday, November 6, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office  attempted to break up a large block party in the area of S. Lake Avenue and Daniel Place in Pahokee where gunshots were heard. When the crowd eventually dispersed deputies located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds; two adult males and one adult female. All three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

One was listed in critical condition, one in serious condition and one received non-life threatening injuries. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further.

Today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, one of the three victims succumbed to his injuries. The victim was an adult male, 31 years of age from Greenacres. His family invoked Marsy’s Law, therefore, his name was not released.

Detectives are now investigating this shooting as a homicide. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

