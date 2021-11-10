Leaks Tipped Him About Secret Illegal Alien Flights To Florida, DeSantis Says; I Will Bus Them to Delaware If Biden Won’t Support Border

Governor Ron DeSantis at a press conference in Jacksonville, Wednesday. Photo credit: WFLA News Channel 8 / YouTube.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims that someone in the federal government is leaking information about a series of secret flights that ferried illegal aliens from the southern US border to Florida.

DeSantis made the remark during a press conference in Jacksonville on Wednesday, November 10.

“I know when we initially got wind of this it wasn’t through normal channels,” DeSantis said. “It’s people in the federal government who are effectively leaking this to us.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis [Listen to this Statement]

According to DeSantis, the flights began in May and have included the transport of unaccompanied alien children (UAC) below the age of 18 years old. After arriving in Florida, some boarded buses to travel to a so-called Homestead Facility in southwest Florida.



Landing late at night, the flights take place under the jurisdiction of federal authorities.

“My view would be if they’re gonna come here, we’ll provide them with buses and I would send them to Delaware,” he said. “If (Biden) is not going to support the border being secure, he should be allowed to have everyone there.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis [Listen to this Statement]