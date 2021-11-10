CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Searching For Teen Suspected of Murdering Man On I-595

By Joe Mcdermott
Marcus Ramone Cooper Jr., 17, of Miramar
Detectives say Marcus Ramone Cooper Jr., 17, of Miramar, should be considered armed and dangerous, and the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

DAVIE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect they believe is responsible for the murder of a man on Interstate 595 last month, and detectives are asking the public to provide information that might lead to his capture.

Detectives say Marcus Ramone Cooper Jr., 17, of Miramar, was riding in a car with Tyron Arthus, 24, of Lauderdale Lakes, on I-595 eastbound near Hiatus Road sometime before 1:30 a.m. on October 8. For reasons that remain under investigation, Cooper ordered Arthus out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times, killing him. 

Around 1:28 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a report of a person lying on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-595, and Davie Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Arthus deceased on scene. FHP requested assistance from BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units to investigate the case. 

Tyron Arthus, 24, of Lauderdale Lakes
For reasons that remain under investigation, Tyron Arthus, 24, of Lauderdale Lakes, was shot multiple times. Davie Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Arthus deceased on scene.

On November 1, a Broward County judge signed a pick up order for Cooper, 17, on a charge of first degree premeditated murder with a firearm. Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to either call 911, contact BSO Homicide Detective Wilson De Jesus at 954-321-4289 or Broward County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

Cooper should be considered armed and dangerous, and the investigation into the homicide is ongoing. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

