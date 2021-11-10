Candace Owens: COVID Is The Lefts’ Never-Ending Existential Crisis To Transform America Into a Communist Country Like North Korea

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

Candace Owens rips the Biden administration for attempting to ‘take over every aspect’ of American lives on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’ Owens, a talk show host, political commentator, and activist, spoke of a conversation she recently had with a North Korean defector, and said she saw parallels between the Asian Communist country and the United States. Photo credit: Fox News.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Conservative commentator Candace Owens made an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Monday night, where she made the claim that the United States is “being radically transformed into a communist country” by the Biden Administration, who she said is attempting to “take over every aspect” of American lives.

Owens, a talk show host, political commentator, and activist, spoke of a conversation she recently had with a North Korean defector, and said she saw parallels between the Asian Communist country and the United States developing.

“I was actually horrified hearing her speak about what she lived through while she was in North Korea and understanding that what they’re really trying to do right here in America is build exactly that model where the state controls and owns and operates everything,” Owens said. “You will have nothing and you will be happy because we will have served some higher purpose, some higher government, some higher idea.”

“What you’re talking about, these ideologues, this higher idea, green new energy, you did it for your planet, you need to have nothing,” she continued. “You need to shut down these pipelines. You’re not going to be able to afford to fill up gas but look at you, you should be proud because now you’re just a part of the green new plan.”



Owens claimed that the effects of Communist philosophy are even being allegedly felt in the nation’s educational system.

“By the way, if you want anything, you’ve got to worship government. This is the whole reason why when you talk about what are the things that connect these attacks of the education system,” she said. “Why are they dumbing down kids? Why are they being so horrible about families? Why do they want children turning to government and not to their parents for answers? One thing that ties this all is they don’t want there to be anything but the state in your individual lives.”

Owens then made the claim that the United States is allegedly heading down the very same path as North Korea- potentially becoming a ”communist country.”