Trump Calls for Arizona to “Decertify” 2020 Election Results; Says Audit Report Validates Fraud, Shows “Clear Cut Win In Arizona”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump on Monday issued a statement on Twitter via his chief spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, calling on Arizona to “decertify” the results of the 2020 presidential election following the findings of an audit revealing issues relating to mail-in ballots in Maricopa County, prompting an investigation by the state’s attorney general.

Trump’s statement is as follows:

“The great Patriots of Arizona are anxiously awaiting the Attorney General’s review of the large-scale Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election. The findings of the Forensic Audit Report were clear and conclusive. The results from the Congressional Election Integrity hearing that just took place in Washington, D.C., upon cross examination, were devastating to the other side. The Arizona Legislature (and other States!) should, at a minimum, decertify the Election. The American people deserve an answer, now!”

In late September, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested documents from both Maricopa County election officials as well as the state Senate shortly after the results of an audit of the 2020 election – headed up by Florida-based cyber-security firm Cyber Ninjas – uncovered potentially serious issues in regards to mail-in voting that could constitute fraud.

“The Arizona Senate’s report that was released on Friday raises some serious questions regarding the 2020 election,” Brnovich said. “Arizonans can be assured our office will conduct a thorough review of the information we receive.”

In the course of their audit, Cyber Ninjas claimed that they had discovered multiple ballots from the same voters, ballots received from voters’ previous addresses, and a number of ballots cast by individuals who had already moved out of Maricopa County before the election took place.

Cyber Ninjas’ audit discovered that 23,344 mail-in ballots were derived from voters’ previous addresses. An additional 10,342 voters possibly cast their ballots in multiple counties, and 2,382 in-person voters were certified as already having moved out of the county by the time the election had taken place.

In addition, the audit discovered that original ballots and duplicate ballot envelopes were mixed together, reused serial numbers, were missing serial numbers, or displayed serial numbers that were incorrect. Also, approximately 400 votes with incomplete names were cast in the election, voters with duplicate voter IDs cast ballots with both of them, and that 282 votes were made by people who may have been dead at the time that the election took place.

Among potentially the worst of most critical irregularities was the intentional deletion of election data which was specifically requested under subpoena. Maricopa County officials said they had not turned over some of the data because it was ‘deleted and archived’ and that they only ‘responded to the subpoena,’ suggesting that it did not specifically request data which was archived.