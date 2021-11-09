Op-Ed: Does Joe Biden Have Delusions of Adequacy?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

President Joe Biden explaining paying illegal aliens for them being separated from their families as they were apprehended by the Border Patrol. Clip featured by Tucker Carlson on Fox News, November 8, 2021.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – How long will it be before the Democrats admit that electing Joe Biden was a mistake? They hated Trump so much that they overlooked the real problems (a/k/a baggage) that came with the candidacy of Joe Biden. In other words, the Democrats were blinded by their liberal ideology and their hatred of Trump. They thought they were supporting a “moderate” with over 40 years experience in government – how could they lose? They completely overlooked that he showed signs of a cognitive decline, a tendency to overly exaggerate his past and his past positions, for better or worse, on almost everything he said.

Just listening to him when he goes before the public to explain his policies, you get the feeling that he hasn’t a clear idea as to what he should say, as he reads words and phrases off a teleprompter that have been written for him by his aides and handlers. He comes across as a puppet being manipulated by his puppeteers who represent the far-left of his Democrat Party.

As the headline of this editorial states, he seems to have “Delusions of Adequacy” when it comes to carrying out his job as president. Just the other day he was asked by Peter Doocy of Fox News if he favored paying illegal aliens a total of $450,000 as “reparations” for them being separated from their families as they were apprehended by the Border Patrol. He answered that question with bewilderment by calling it a “garbage” question and then stated it wouldn’t happen. The next day, his press spokeswoman said he was in favor of the proposed payout. That’s another flip-flop to add to his resume of misstatements.

Remember during his campaign, he stated that he was not going to halt fracking or oil and gas exploration, but immediately upon being sworn in he gave an executive order banning fracking on government lands, and in addition canceled the Keystone pipeline and oil exploration in ANWR, thereby once again flip-flopping on his promises. Also, he and his V-President Kamala Harris said that they didn’t trust the vaccine that President Trump pushed because they didn’t trust that Trump was just touting it, as self-serving, to fight the scourge of COVID-19. Now that they are in power, they have changed their minds and have gone “gung-ho” by introducing mandates on all who refuse getting vaccinated after they said they wouldn’t do it. Another total flip-flop.



During the Afghanistan pullout, he asserted that he would leave no American behind to be subject to the rule of the ruthless Taliban, a statement he said just weeks before the proposed pullout. But, as seems to be his mode of operation, he reneged on his promise by leaving hundreds behind including Afghans with SIV’s (Special Immigration Visas). He then had the nerve to declare that he conducted a “highly successful” withdrawal with no mention of those he left behind. Another example of his “Delusion of Adequacy”.

How can we, the American people, support someone who doesn’t seem to be able to adequately do his job as president. In just 10 months, he has lost his support with most of the American people. The latest polls have Biden with a 37% favorability rating with signs that it will go even lower. The recent elections seems to show that the electorate is having second thoughts about Joe Biden as president. It seems that “buyers remorse” has even set in among many of his supporters.

When people are polled about how the country is doing, the results show that 70% of those polled said that the country was going in the wrong direction, which will be a bad omen for the Democrats in next years off-year election, when both the House and Senate will be up for grabs. That’s why the Democrats are hurriedly trying to pass these socialist-oriented monstrosities of spending bills, while they are still in the majority in the House, Senate, and the Executive branches of government, before the next election in 2022.

So yes, Biden seems to project “Delusions of Adequacy” in performing his job as president. The phrase “elections have consequences” has really come back to bite the citizens of the United States in the butt big time. We must all unite in taking back the House and Senate in 2022, to halt our slide into mediocrity by becoming the United States of Europe under Joe Biden and the Democrats.