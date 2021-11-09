Detectives Seeking To ID Debary Gas Station Robbery Suspect; Wore COVID-19 Surgical Mask; Told Clerk: “I Have A Gun, Empty The Register”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

DEBARY, FL – Volusia Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a male suspect who entered a DeBary Circle K gas station early today, stated he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register before fleeing the store.

The robbery happened just after midnight at 399 S. Charles R. Beall Blvd. According to detectives, the man entered the store and approached the counter where he told the clerk, “I have a gun. Empty the register,” to which the clerk complied and the suspect left in an unknown vehicle.

Responding sheriff’s deputies, Air One and K-9 units searched the area for the suspect. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall weighing about 175 pounds with short brown hair, wearing a green long-sleeved under shirt and gray over shirt, green cargo shorts and black work boots. He wore a blue/green COVID-19 surgical mask.

Anyone who recognizes this individual or has information about this robbery is urged to contact Det. Martir at (386) 668-3830 or via email, JMartir@vcso.us. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or via the P3 app. You could receive a cash reward.