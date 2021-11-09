CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking To ID Debary Gas Station Robbery Suspect; Wore COVID-19 Surgical Mask; Told Clerk: “I Have A Gun, Empty The Register”

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet tall weighing about 175 pounds with short brown hair, wearing a green long-sleeved under shirt and gray over shirt, green cargo shorts and black work boots. He wore a blue/green COVID-19 surgical mask.

DEBARY, FL – Volusia Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a male suspect who entered a DeBary Circle K gas station early today, stated he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register before fleeing the store.

The robbery happened just after midnight at 399 S. Charles R. Beall Blvd. According to detectives, the man entered the store and approached the counter where he told the clerk, “I have a gun. Empty the register,” to which the clerk complied and the suspect left in an unknown vehicle.

Responding sheriff’s deputies, Air One and K-9 units searched the area for the suspect. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall weighing about 175 pounds with short brown hair, wearing a green long-sleeved under shirt and gray over shirt, green cargo shorts and black work boots. He wore a blue/green COVID-19 surgical mask.

Anyone who recognizes this individual or has information about this robbery is urged to contact Det. Martir at (386) 668-3830 or via email, JMartir@vcso.us. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or via the P3 app. You could receive a cash reward.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Charlotte County Sheriff releases statement On Woman shot…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Ashley Biden Diary Alleges She Took “Probably Not…

Christopher Boyle

Texas Father: “My Government Lied To Me, They Said It Was…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,496