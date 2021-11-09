DeSantis Vows To Halt Secret Transports Bringing Illegal Aliens To Florida

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s going to do whatever he can to block President Joe Biden from sending illegal immigrants into his state on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Credit: Fox News.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to stop the Biden administration from transporting illegal aliens from the border to Florida for resettlement. Nearly 80 of such flights have already taken place, DeSantis said during a Nov. 8 interview with Tucker Carlson. Ron DeSantis rips Biden flights flooding illegal immigrants into Florida | Fox News Video

The secret transports are responsible for the death of one man, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien from Honduras brought to Florida from the border.

“These are flights coming in at 2 or 3 in the morning, the feds control the air space so they are on the ground,” DeSantis told Carlson. “They send them to other parts of Florida by bus or other parts of the southeast, and that individual who was murdered was in fact murdered by an illegal alien who was on one of Biden’s secret flights, unannounced no notice no support for the state, no ability for us to veto it ahead of time – If Biden had been doing his job, that individual would be alive today.”

According to DeSantis, the resettlement flights are carried out by private- sector contractors hired by the federal government. Those contractors will be denied Florida-state contracts, but DeSantis is looking into what else can be done to stop the transports from coming into Florida altogether.



“Can we deny them access to Florida markets generally? Can we tax ’em,? he said.

During a November 4 press conference in Jacksonville, Florida, DeSantis also said he would explore whether the flights could be prevented legislatively or by executive order.

A mid-20s illegal alien posed as a 17-year-old, crossed the Southern Border, was dumped in Jacksonville and has now taken an innocent Floridian’s life.



Biden’s reckless open borders policies are deadly. pic.twitter.com/BPB2kbFoXG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 6, 2021