Texas Father: “My Government Lied To Me, They Said It Was Safe. Now, I Go Home To An Empty House. Thanksgiving I Will Spend In The Cemetery”

Sobbing throughout his testimony, a heartbroken single father from Texas spoke lovingly about his late son, Ernesto Ramirez Jr., who succumbed to myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – after receiving the jab, he said.

MCALLEN, TX – Ernest Ramirez, a heartbroken single father from Texas, recently spoke at a “Real, Not Rare” rally about the loss of his 16 year-old son, who he claimed had tragically passed away after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“Real, Not Rare” is an organization that represents individuals who have been injured or otherwise have experienced adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

Sobbing throughout his testimony, Ramirez spoke lovingly about his late son, Ernesto Ramirez Jr., who succumbed to myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – after receiving the jab, he said.

“I raised my boy since he was a baby. He meant the world to me. I got the vaccine to protect my son,” he said while choking back tears. “We got the COVID vaccine because I thought it was to protect him. I thought it was the right thing to do. It was like playing Russian roulette. My government lied to me, they said it was safe. Now, I go home to an empty house.”



While appearing to be inconsolable, Ramirez went on to describe his son as his “best friend.”

1-The Censored:

Ernest Ramirez, father from Austin, TX whose only son collapsed playing basketball and passed away from myocarditis following Pfizer vaccination

(Note: According to CDC and others, most people will not die, short term, from either Covid-19 or the vaccine.) pic.twitter.com/26irsBO2T8 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 4, 2021

“Me and my son have never been apart, we’re always together. He was my best friend, I always told him it was me and him against the world,” he said.” At the age of 7 he wanted to play baseball, so I ended up coaching the league baseball for 7 years. He was a heck of a baseball player.”

Ramirez also said that his son had aspired to join the Air Force, a move that he said he was fully supportive of, and he was heartbroken that his son will now never realize his dream.

My heart breaks for Ernest Ramirez pic.twitter.com/5tE08baVS6 — Julio N. Rausseo (@JNReports) November 3, 2021