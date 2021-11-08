Suspects In Belle Glade Shooting Apprehended In Palm Beach Gardens

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

According to authorities, Lejaih Brown, 22, was charged with Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with disregard for the safety of persons or property, Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with siren and lights activated, Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a firearm, ammunition or a weapon by a convicted felon.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – On Sunday, November 7, 2021, at approximately 1:30 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of SE 4th Street in Belle Glade. Upon arrival deputies located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to investigate further.

At approximately 3:30 pm, the suspect’s vehicle was located in Lake Park. A traffic stop was attempted and the suspect vehicle fled towards Palm Beach Gardens where its two occupants stopped in the vicinity of the Palm Beach Gardens Mall and fled on foot. Both suspects were quickly apprehended by K9 units and were taken into custody. A weapon was also located.

This morning detectives announced that one suspect, Lejaih Brown, 22, was arrested for his involvement in the shooting. Brown, is the only arrest at this time and was charged with Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with disregard for the safety of persons or property, Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with siren and lights activated, Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a firearm, ammunition or a weapon by a convicted felon. He was expected to attend his first appearance in court this morning.

The investigation is still active an ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.