Op-Ed: When Will Hillary Clinton Be Prosecuted For Her “Trump Russia Collusion” Conspiracy?

Special Counsel John Durham’s latest indictment of a Russian national who was the main source for Steele’s dossier naming Trump as being in cahoots with Russia may have HRC checking her passport and packing her bags for a quick flight to Venezuela. File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Which will come first? A democracy in Iran or the criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for one of her many illegal escapades. Our bet, hands down for winner, is free and open elections in Mullahland. The former First Lady, “Carpet Bag” Senator from New York, Secretary of State and lastly, Democrat presidential candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton (HRC), seems to have some other-worldly power to keep committing crimes of the most grievous nature and still come out of her corner ready to violate our laws over and over again. But will the ongoing Durham investigations into the long tale of false Russia collusion allegations against the 2016 Trump campaign do the unthinkable and finally have her walk away in cuffs?

But now, Special Counsel John Durham’s latest indictment of Igor Danchenko, a Russian national who was the main source for Cristopher Steele’s dossier naming Trump as being in cahoots with Russia may have HRC checking her passport and packing her bags for a quick flight to Venezuela. Igor, was previously interviewed by the FBI in its investigation concerning the source of the dossier and the indictment claims he lied to them repeatedly, hiding that he was working with a Hillary linked Democratic public relations firm with ties to the her presidential campaign. Although Trump won the election this fabricated story of Trump being a Russian agent was gobbled up and regurgitated by the

Left Wing media ’til this morning. It never seems to stop. It did much to derail Trump’s re-election bid.

There is obviously more to come out of this investigation. But we must ask, why was this Big Lie not thoroughly investigated by the Feds and the usually curious media from its birth back in 2016? Records show that former FBI Director, James Comey knew that this Danchenko guy was a liar and they did little to dig into the legitimacy of the FISA request to investigate Trump, that was initiated by a law firm that had ties to the Clinton presidential campaign. We’d also like to find out why former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who looked into this bogus tale for over three years and had access to all the information the FBI had, yet never brought out the Clinton involvement in this scheme.