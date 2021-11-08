John Ratcliffe: Steele Dossier “Criminal in Nature” and Will Result in “Many Indictments” – Goes To The Highest Levels of Government

During an interview with Fox Business on Sunday, Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said he expects many indictments to come out of the investigation into the infamous “Steele Dossier” and the origins of the accusations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Photo credit: Fox News / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence during the Trump Administration, noted during a recent Fox News interview that he expected “many indictments” to come out of the investigation into the infamous “Steele Dossier” and the origins of the accusations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Last week, Igor Danchenko – a Russian citizen living in the U.S. who was the main source for information in former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele’s “Steele Dossier” – was arrested and charged with five counts of lying to FBI agents. The dossier contained numerous claims against Trump – many of which have since been debunked – and was used by the FBI as the basis for their investigation into Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

During an interview with Fox Business on Sunday, Ratcliffe alleged that he had seen intelligence papers during his tenure as Director of National Intelligence that purportedly showed that the campaign of Hillary Clinton had colluded with Russians instead of Trump.



“When I became the director of national intelligence, I said, ‘Listen, I want to see all of the intelligence about this supposed Russian collusion,’” he said. “What I found was, and as you’re finding out, is there was, of course, no Russian collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but what I did see in intelligence documents, some of which I’ve now declassified, that there was collusion involving the Clinton campaign and Russians to create a dossier.”

Ratcliffe claimed that he had provided the documents in question – which he said are “criminal in nature” – to Special Counsel John Durham, who is spearheading the investigation into the dossier and Trump/Russia after being tasked to do so by former Attorney General William Barr.

“I declassified the documents that we’ve talked about, but I gave John Durham over 1,000 other documents that have not yet been declassified that I know, including intelligence that goes specifically to this criminal activity that would be the basis for further indictments,” he said.

Steele was hired by Fusion GPS – acting as a surrogate for law firm Perkins Coie on behalf of the Democratic National Committee – during the 2016 election to essentially dig up dirt on Trump, but many of the strange claims in Steele’s dossier have since been disproven.