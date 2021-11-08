Hernando Detectives Looking for Angry Customer Who Robbed Spring Hill Gaming Establishment For Money He Lost Gambling

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

SPRING HILL, FL – On Sunday, November 7, 2021 just after 1:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to “Fish Games Skill Games” located at 3484 Commercial Way in Spring Hill in regards to a Commercial Robbery. According to authorities, a customer in the establishment called 9-1-1 to report the incident after observing another customer become irate and demand money from an employee. While demanding money, the suspect struck the employee.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim employee who told deputies that one of his regular customers, who he knows only by first name, was playing on one of the gaming systems for approximately 90 minutes and began complaining about “losing money.”

As the victim waited on another customer at the counter, the suspect approached the counter and stated he was “owed $240.” The victim verified that no money was due to be paid out to the irate customer and said he was not owed any money. The suspect again demanded $240 in cash, which was the amount of money he lost playing the gaming system this day. The suspect told the victim if he didn’t him the money, he was going to hurt him.

The suspect then walked behind the customer service counter and grabbed a bank bag. As the suspect attempted to leave he grabbed the victim’s shirt and began pulling and pushing the victim who retrieved the bank bag after providing the suspect with the $240 he demanded. The suspect then left the establishment.



Deputies spoke with witnesses on scene and reviewed surveillance video from the establishment. Both the witness statements and video matched the victim’s account of the incident. The case has been turned over to Major Case detectives for investigation. In addition to processing physical evidence retrieved from the scene, detectives are now attempting to identify and locate the suspect.