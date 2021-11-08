CrimeLocalSociety

Charlotte County Sheriff releases statement On Woman shot and killed

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell has released a statement addressing the case where a woman was shot and killed in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell has released a statement addressing the case where a woman was shot and killed in Punta Gorda.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – On the evening of Sunday, November 7, 2021, shortly prior to 8 pm, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call where a woman was shot in Punta Gorda. The incident reportedly was domestic related and resulted in the death of the woman, with the assailant, later identified as 63 year old David Kolenda, ultimately being arrested a short distance from the scene.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Investigators are still on-scene and Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell has released a statement addressing the case. Kolenda is being held without bond on charges of second degree murder and aggregated battery charges.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: When Will Hillary Clinton Be Prosecuted For Her…

Alan Bergstein

Deltona Woman Says Fatal Shooting Of Husband Was In…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Spring Hill Man, 24, Charged in Sexual Battery of Child…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,494