Charlotte County Sheriff releases statement On Woman shot and killed

Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell has released a statement addressing the case where a woman was shot and killed in Punta Gorda.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – On the evening of Sunday, November 7, 2021, shortly prior to 8 pm, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call where a woman was shot in Punta Gorda. The incident reportedly was domestic related and resulted in the death of the woman, with the assailant, later identified as 63 year old David Kolenda, ultimately being arrested a short distance from the scene.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Investigators are still on-scene and Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell has released a statement addressing the case. Kolenda is being held without bond on charges of second degree murder and aggregated battery charges.