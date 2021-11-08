Ashley Biden Diary Alleges She Took “Probably Not Appropriate” Showers with Father as Child; Says She Has “Out of F**king Control” Sex Drive

A diary purportedly belonging to Ashley Blazer Biden, daughter of Jill and President Joe Biden, contains a disturbing allegation against her father. It was reported that the Justice Department has been investigating the release of the diary, which is said to have been recently authenticated as hers, since October 2020. File photo: Featureflash Photo Agency, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – A diary purportedly belonging to Ashley Blazer Biden discovered last year – whose authenticity has been recently confirmed by both the New York Times and the FBI – contains a disturbing allegation against her father, current U.S. President Joe Biden.

It was reported that the Justice Department has been investigating the incident involving the diary since October 2020; at that time, a Biden family member had told authorities that Ashley had personal belongings stolen in a burglary.

One of the items stolen – her diary – was soon presented to Project Veritas CEO James O’Keefe in an attempt to sell it, but O’Keefe has stated that his organization declined to publish it since they were unable to confirm that it was authentic at that time. Instead, O’Keefe said that Project Veritas turned it over to law enforcement.

NEW: FBI executed search warrants at locations tied to people who worked w/Project Veritas as part of SDNY investigation into how a diary stolen from Biden's daughter Ashley was publicly disclosed days before ’20 election. She was burglarized in ‘20. https://t.co/pnDYg4FQ6L — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) November 5, 2021



However, media outlet National File did post pages from the diary, and among them were allegations – which currently cannot be verified as fact – that as a child, Ashley Biden had taken “showers with my dad” that were “probably not appropriate.”

Ashley Biden diary also revealed that she allegedly has a sex drive that is “out of f**king control” and that she needed “sex to feel good.” She also speculated that her sex drive was related to her belief that she may have been sexually molested as a child.

“Was I molested. I think so – I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma,” the diary reads, which also contains entries that chronicle the author’s past struggles with drug addiction – including cocaine and other “hard” drugs – as well as a marriage that was on the rocks due to multiple affairs.

Ashley Biden, 40, is a social worker, activist, philanthropist, and fashion designer.