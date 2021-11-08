CrimeLocalSociety

34-Year-Old Man Dead After Striking Tree In Deerfield Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
FATAL DEERFIELD CRASH
According to a witness, the man began to veer off the roadway and onto the center median where he struck a tree with the passenger side.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – A 34-year-old man died when his car struck a tree in Deerfield Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, November 5, Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives say Carlos Guzman Castaneda, 34, of Deerfield Beach, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra eastbound in the 2500 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard, in the center lane.

According to a witness, Castaneda began to veer off the roadway and onto the center median where he struck a tree with the passenger side. There were no other vehicles nearby when he lost control. Castaneda was transported to Broward Health North by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

