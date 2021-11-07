CrimeLocalSociety

Deltona Woman Says Fatal Shooting Of Husband Was In Self-Defense

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Volusia Sheriff
According to authorities, Volusia Deputies responded to the shooting shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at 2801 Bluestone Drive, Deltona, after the shooter, 47-year-old Michelle Benz, reported it.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A Deltona woman shot and killed her husband Saturday afternoon, telling sheriff’s detectives she fired in self-defense after he punched and choked her several times in their home.

Benz’s husband, 35-year-old Kyle Benz, was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to detectives, Kyle Benz’s name was Kyle Gambill prior to legally changing to his wife’s last name in 2020.

Michelle Benz was said to have cooperated in the investigation and recounted past incidents of domestic violence that she stated were never reported. Today, she told detectives her husband choked and hit her several times in the home, leading her to pull a gun from her purse and fire at him multiple times.


Michelle Benz was transported to AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City for treatment after complaining of a jaw injury from the attack. While detectives are continuing to process evidence and conduct interviews, Michelle Benz is not charged with any crime at this point in the investigation.

