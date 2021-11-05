Volusia Sheriff’s Office Receives $32,000 Gift To Care For K-9s From Daytona Beach Resident’s Estate Who Shared Love Of Dogs

Pamela Mobbs, who died in October 2020, at age 90, specified that her gift was to be used equally to buy bulletproof vests for the Sheriff’s Office K-9s and purchase and train additional dogs. Photo: Volusia Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs & Media Relations

The Volusia Sheriff’s K-9 Unit has received a gift of more than $32,000 from the estate of a Daytona Beach resident who spent her life loving dogs, especially German shepherds, and wanted to support local K-9s.

Pamela Mobbs, who died in October 2020, at age 90, specified that her gift was to be used equally to buy bulletproof vests for the Sheriff’s Office K-9s and purchase and train additional dogs.

Pamela’s love of dogs began when she was very young, said her daughter Jane Mobbs, of Daytona Beach. When her mother was a little girl in England, Pamela’s grandfather had a fierce guard dog that stirred fear in most people.

“My mother wandered out into the back yard, and although her grandfather feared the worst, the dog was super gentle with her and protected her always,” Mobbs said. “She had many shepherds in her life.“



Pamela fell in love with law enforcement K-9s after her daughter took her to a K-9 demonstration at the Boardwalk near the Bandshell in Daytona Beach.

“She thoroughly enjoyed the K9s and watching the officers handle them,” Mobbs said. “My mother wholeheartedly believed all the K9s should be fitted with bullet proof vests as they often go into uncertain areas first to help apprehend suspects. She would be so happy to know that she is making a difference in a dog’s well-being,’’ Mobbs said.

The Sheriff’s Office has a force of 18 dogs, which are trained for various jobs. Some are trained to detect narcotics; others learn to locate bombs and some are sent into dangerous situations to find bad guys.

The Sheriff’s Office received two separate checks from Mobbs’ estate, each for $16,428.16, ($32,856.32 total) representing her kind generosity.