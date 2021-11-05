BusinessLocalSociety

Volusia Sheriff’s Office Receives $32,000 Gift To Care For K-9s From Daytona Beach Resident’s Estate Who Shared Love Of Dogs

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Pamela Mobbs, who died in October 2020, at age 90,
Pamela Mobbs, who died in October 2020, at age 90, specified that her gift was to be used equally to buy bulletproof vests for the Sheriff’s Office K-9s and purchase and train additional dogs. Photo: Volusia Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs & Media Relations

The Volusia Sheriff’s K-9 Unit has received a gift of more than $32,000 from the estate of a Daytona Beach resident who spent her life loving dogs, especially German shepherds, and wanted to support local K-9s.

Pamela Mobbs, who died in October 2020, at age 90, specified that her gift was to be used equally to buy bulletproof vests for the Sheriff’s Office K-9s and purchase and train additional dogs.

Pamela’s love of dogs began when she was very young, said her daughter Jane Mobbs, of Daytona Beach. When her mother was a little girl in England, Pamela’s grandfather had a fierce guard dog that stirred fear in most people.

“My mother wandered out into the back yard, and although her grandfather feared the worst, the dog was super gentle with her and protected her always,” Mobbs said. “She had many shepherds in her life.“


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Pamela fell in love with law enforcement K-9s after her daughter took her to a K-9 demonstration at the Boardwalk near the Bandshell in Daytona Beach.

“She thoroughly enjoyed the K9s and watching the officers handle them,” Mobbs said. “My mother wholeheartedly believed all the K9s should be fitted with bullet proof vests as they often go into uncertain areas first to help apprehend suspects. She would be so happy to know that she is making a difference in a dog’s well-being,’’ Mobbs said.

The Sheriff’s Office has a force of 18 dogs, which are trained for various jobs. Some are trained to detect narcotics; others learn to locate bombs and some are sent into dangerous situations to find bad guys.

The Sheriff’s Office received two separate checks from Mobbs’ estate, each for $16,428.16, ($32,856.32 total) representing her kind generosity.

“This is an incredible gift to our agency and it represents this woman’s amazing love for dogs,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “Her legacy will continue to positively impact the Sheriff’s Office and our citizens for years to come.”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Justice Department Reaffirms Stance on Website Accessibility

John Colascione

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

George McGregor

Human Remains Found Behind Residence In Unincorporated Lake…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,597