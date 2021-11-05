CrimeLocalSociety

Two Dead After Vehicle Flees Police Traffic Stop In Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI TRAFFIC DEATH
A vehicle fled from officers and crashed into another vehicle turning at the intersection of SW 152 Street and U.S. 1. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the occupants of both vehicles to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in two dead. According to investigators, on November 4, 2021 at approximately 5:40 p.m., a uniform patrol unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a white Lexus in the area of SW 172 Street and U.S. 1.

The Lexus fled from officers traveling northbound on U.S. 1 and crashed into a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was turning east from the southbound lanes at the intersection of SW 152 Street and U.S. 1. The Lexus was occupied by four adult males and the Trailblazer was occupied by one adult female.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the occupants of both vehicles to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South. One occupant of the Lexus and the driver of the Trailblazer succumbed to their injuries. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

