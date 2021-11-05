Spring Hill Man, 24, Charged in Sexual Battery of Child Under 12

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

Tristian Bishop, 24, was charged with three counts of Sexual Battery on a child under 12 while in familial custody or authority and possession of marijuana. Bishop was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives responded to a residence in Spring Hill in reference to a report of a sexual battery involving a minor. The investigation revealed, during the early morning hours of Wednesday, the mother decided to check on her daughter who was supposed to be sleeping.

Upon reaching the bedroom, the mother noted her daughter was awake and crying. The child proceeded to tell her mother that Tristian Bishop, 24, had been sexually assaulting her. The child further advised Bishop had sexually assaulted her within the last hour.

The mother immediately confronted Bishop about the incident and demanded he leave the residence, which he did. Detectives were able to question the victim and her mother as well as gather evidence at the scene and were able to quickly obtain a probable cause warrant for Bishop’s arrest.

On Thursday, November 3, at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies located Bishop in a room at the Motel 6 located at 6172 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. Bishop, who Deputies noted Bishop appeared intoxicated, eventually exited the motel room and was taken into custody without incident.



