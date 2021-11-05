EntertainmentSocietyU.S. News

Sources Say Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson “Have Chemistry,” But They Are Just “Friends Hanging Out” – Kanye Not Ready to End Relationship

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly been on at least two dates in New York City where Davidson calls Staten Island home. Sources said the two had a private dinner at one of Davidson’s favorite restaurants Tuesday night. File photo: DFree, Tinseltown, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Celebrity junkies are up in arms over a new relationship between reality star and social media sensation Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, a comedian, mostly known for his late-night skits on Saturday Night Live.

The two stars Kardashian, 41, and Davidson just 27, have reportedly been on at least two dates in the New York City area where Davidson calls Staten Island home. Sources told TMZ that the two had a private dinner at one of Davidson’s favorite restaurants, Campania, Tuesday night. They were also seen in Southern California riding a roller coaster and holding hands at a Halloween theme park

While a source told PEOPLE magazine the two “have chemistry,” they are just “friends hanging out.”


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

After nearly 7 years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper, record producer, and fashion designer Kanye West earlier this year and the divorce is said to be considered “as amicable as a divorce can be” according to TMZ.

However, while Kardashian and Davidson are reportedly enjoying their time together and are having fun, Kanye West, 44, says he still wants to be with his wife and is trying to mend the relationship to keep his family together. The rapper said he believes the media are invested in displaying friction between Kardashian and himself.

West also criticized Saturday Night Live for scripting jokes about the divorce during Kardashian’s hosting of an episode in October.

“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Human Remains Found Behind Residence In Unincorporated Lake…

Joe Mcdermott

Three-Vehicle Crash Near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Past President of Broward County Democratic Black…

George McGregor
1 of 1,622