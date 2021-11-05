Sources Say Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson “Have Chemistry,” But They Are Just “Friends Hanging Out” – Kanye Not Ready to End Relationship

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly been on at least two dates in New York City where Davidson calls Staten Island home. Sources said the two had a private dinner at one of Davidson’s favorite restaurants Tuesday night. File photo: DFree, Tinseltown, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Celebrity junkies are up in arms over a new relationship between reality star and social media sensation Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, a comedian, mostly known for his late-night skits on Saturday Night Live.

The two stars Kardashian, 41, and Davidson just 27, have reportedly been on at least two dates in the New York City area where Davidson calls Staten Island home. Sources told TMZ that the two had a private dinner at one of Davidson’s favorite restaurants, Campania, Tuesday night. They were also seen in Southern California riding a roller coaster and holding hands at a Halloween theme park.

While a source told PEOPLE magazine the two “have chemistry,” they are just “friends hanging out.”

Just one day after their dinner date in Staten Island, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted again in NYC. The deets: https://t.co/IxwPeO7VKg pic.twitter.com/zY7ETfsJml — E! News (@enews) November 5, 2021



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



After nearly 7 years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper, record producer, and fashion designer Kanye West earlier this year and the divorce is said to be considered “as amicable as a divorce can be” according to TMZ.

However, while Kardashian and Davidson are reportedly enjoying their time together and are having fun, Kanye West, 44, says he still wants to be with his wife and is trying to mend the relationship to keep his family together. The rapper said he believes the media are invested in displaying friction between Kardashian and himself.

Kanye West insists Kim Kardashian is still his "wife" and says he wants to "be together" as she hangs with Pete Davidson https://t.co/3evAkinNJi pic.twitter.com/4yALhQw7YF — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) November 5, 2021

West also criticized Saturday Night Live for scripting jokes about the divorce during Kardashian’s hosting of an episode in October.