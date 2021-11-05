CrimeLocalSociety

Slew of Drugs, Guns, Paraphernalia and Cash Seized After Search Warrant on Hernando Avenue in Port Charlotte

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Devan T. Brandon, 22, and Baylie C. Bagwell, 20, were arrested and each were charged with possession with intent to sell (Marijuana), possession with intent to sell (THC wax), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Promethazine).
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – A search warrant resulted in the seizure of approximately 22 pounds of cannabis, approximately 8 pounds of THC wax, numerous large totes filled with edibles, firearms and paraphernalia from a home in Port Charlotte.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, November 4, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at 22259 Hernando Avenue in Port Charlotte, FL. During the search, detectives located 22.39 lbs. of cannabis, sorted and labeled by type, and 8.57 lbs. of THC wax. Also in the home, detectives found several large totes filled with pre-packaged edibles, a bottle of Promethazine – a prescription drug used to treat allergy symptoms, numerous firearms, a plethora of bongs and other paraphernalia, as well as over $19,000 in cash.

The residents in the home, identified as Devan T. Brandon, 22, and Baylie C. Bagwell, 20, were arrested and each were charged with possession with intent to sell (Marijuana), possession with intent to sell (THC wax), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Promethazine).


Numerous firearms as well as over $19,000 in cash was seized.
Also in the home, detectives found several large totes filled with pre-packaged edibles.
A plethora of bongs and other paraphernalia were seized.

Both Devan and Baylie are being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond with more charges to follow.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

