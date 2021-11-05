Internet Accountability Project (IAP) Releases Statement On Cotton-Klobuchar Big Tech Merger Legislation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The Internet Accountability Project issued a statement on The Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, bipartisan Big Tech merger legislation introduced today by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). File photo: Ascannio, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project, issued the following statement on The Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, bipartisan Big Tech merger legislation introduced today by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

“Free markets only work if there’s competition. Trillion-dollar Big Tech monopolists like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple use their staggering market power to buy start-ups that could threaten their dominance. This unfair and abusive practice prevents competition, crushes small businesses, harms consumers and leads to a decline in innovation. The Internet Accountability Project applauds the leadership of Senators Klobuchar and Cotton for their bipartisan legislation to put the burden on Big Tech to prove their acquisitions won’t strengthen their monopolistic market share while still allowing for due process and a day in court.”

Big tech firms have bought up rivals to crush their competition, expand their market share, and to harm working Americans. @SenAmyKlobuchar and I have a bipartisan bill to block these killer acquisitions.https://t.co/gtby0uz3vG — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 5, 2021

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



More information on Davis and IAP can be found here.