Durham Charges Source Behind “Steele Dossier” with Five Felonies for Lying to FBI Regarding Trump-Russia Hoax; Lamestream Ignores News

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Special Counsel John Durham has charged a Russian citizen currently living in Virginia with five counts of lying to FBI agents after he allegedly made false statements to the feds concerning the sources he utilized when providing dirt to Christopher Steele’s UK-based investigative firm.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The man who was the main source for information in former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele’s so-called “Steele Dossier” – documents containing allegations of wrongdoing against former President Donald Trump – was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of lying to FBI agents.

The Steele Dossier contained numerous claims against Trump – with some being quite bizarre – but the focus of the investigation of Special Counsel John Durham into the document’s origins were centered around allegations that members of the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to alter the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Durham has charged Igor Danchenko – a Russian citizen currently living in Virginia who is not affiliated with the Russian government – after he allegedly made false statements to the FBI concerning the sources he utilized when providing information to Christopher Steele’s UK-based investigative firm.

WashPo took Pulitzers for its participation in the lie that Trump stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia. Now? "The allegations cast new uncertainty on some past reporting on the dossier by news organizations, including The Washington Post."https://t.co/PbavKcQp69 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 5, 2021



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Former spy Steele compiled his infamous dossier – reportedly funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign – that later served as the basis for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

ABC, CBS, NBC newscasts ignore Durham indictment of Steele dossier sub-source after hyping Russia narrative https://t.co/t8Foidmrdd — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) November 5, 2021

During previous 2017 interviews with the FBI – which had been declassified at the direction of then-Attorney General William Barr – Danchenko had allegedly told agents that the information in Steele’s dossier was “unsubstantiated and unreliable” and was comprised of “second and third-hand information and rumors at best.” Danchenko had also reportedly said in 2017 that he “disagreed with” and was “surprised by” how the information he provided to Steele was actually portrayed in the dossier.

#Durham: 39-page indictment Igor Danchenko stands out because it makes the linkage between Clinton campaign/lawyer, opposition research known as “Steele Dossier” used by FBI to obtain surveillance warrants for Trump campaign aide @carterwpage + then Special Counsel Mueller probe. pic.twitter.com/XVGvUpfYnL — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 4, 2021

Barr, prior to leaving the Trump administration in December 2020, assigned Durham as special counsel to investigate the origins of the Steele Dossier and the allegations of Russian collusion against the Trump campaign.

“The Special Counsel’s investigation is ongoing,” Durham’s office said.