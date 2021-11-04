Volusia Deputies Looking For Violent Sexual Predator, Recently Released From Prison, On Probation; Fugitive Cut Off His Ankle Monitor

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Volusia Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a DeLand man deemed a violent sexual predator, recently released from prison and on probation, who cut off his ankle monitor and is a fugitive.

According to authorities, Donald Talbert, 56, reportedly made suicidal statements via text to a friend and stated he would cut off his ankle monitor that regulates his whereabouts. Talbert has been living at 1240 Hubbard Avenue in DeLand.

An arrest warrant is currently being sought. Talbert is described as a white male, 5’5” tall, weighing 150 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown short hair. He is driving a 2003 silver Hyundai Accent with Florida tag 47BAVY. Anyone who sees Talbert or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911. Talbert is considered dangerous and violent.