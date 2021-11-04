Three-Vehicle Crash Near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Leaves One Woman Dead

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

A woman is dead following a three-vehicle collision near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport on Sunday, October 31, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

According to investigators, shortly before 9:09 p.m. on Sunday, the driver and two passengers of a 2011 Jeep Wrangler SUV were on the inside lane of the exit ramp from eastbound I-595 to northbound South Federal highway. At the same time, the driver of a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on the outside lane in the same location. The driver and passenger of a 1998 Toyota Corolla was heading northbound on South Federal Highway in the far-left thru lane.

The on-scene investigation revealed that the driver of the 2011 Jeep Wrangler SUV failed to negotiate the exit ramp curve, striking the rear of the 2003 Toyota Takoma. The impact caused the driver of the 2003 Toyota Takoma to rollover.

The 2011 Jeep Wrangler SUV traveled northwest and crossed multiple northbound lanes of traffic, where it entered the left through lane. Meanwhile, the driver of the 1998 Toyota Corolla applied emergency brakes but was struck by the 2011 Jeep Wrangler SUV. The impact caused both vehicles to rollover and multiple occupants were ejected from the 2011 Jeep Wrangler SUV.



The 1998 Toyota Corolla slid into the center median and came to a final stop on top of one of the passengers from the 2011 Jeep Wrangler SUV. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene. A female passenger of the 2011 Jeep Wrangler SUV was pronounced dead on the scene. Her name was not released per Marsy’s Law. All other occupants were transported to a local hospital with various injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.