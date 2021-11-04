Three Bikers Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-595 In Fort Lauderdale; Unmarked Broward Sheriff’s Office Dodge Durango Involved

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A preliminary investigation revealed that all five vehicles involved were traveling westbound on I-595 when a 2009 Yamaha and 2007 Suzuki struck each other, causing the riders to be projected from the motorcycles.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, shortly after 10 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the westbound lanes of I-595, approximately one-half mile east of I-95, in reference to a multi-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that all five vehicles involved were traveling westbound on I-595 when a 2009 Yamaha and 2007 Suzuki struck each other, causing the motorcycles to fall to the ground.

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives said the Yamaha rider and passenger and the Suzuki rider were projected from the motorcycles. Traffic homicide investigators said that due to the limited visibility at night and a lack of time or distance produced because all vehicles were traveling at or about 65 mph, a white 2009 Lexus IS hit the Suzuki motorcycle. Detectives believe the driver of the Suzuki was checking on the driver and passenger of the Yamaha when he was hit by an unmarked Broward Sheriff’s Office unit, a silver 2020 Dodge Durango.

The deputy was on his way home after completing his shift at the airport. The three people riding the motorcycles were pronounced deceased at the scene. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the deputy to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment for his injuries that were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Additionally, per Broward Sheriff’s Office policy, an internal affairs investigation will be initiated.