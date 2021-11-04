CrimeLocalSociety

Three Bikers Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-595 In Fort Lauderdale; Unmarked Broward Sheriff’s Office Dodge Durango Involved

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

A preliminary investigation revealed that all five vehicles involved were traveling westbound on I-595 when a 2009 Yamaha and 2007 Suzuki struck each other, causing the riders to be projected from the motorcycles.
A preliminary investigation revealed that all five vehicles involved were traveling westbound on I-595 when a 2009 Yamaha and 2007 Suzuki struck each other, causing the riders to be projected from the motorcycles.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, shortly after 10 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the westbound lanes of I-595, approximately one-half mile east of I-95, in reference to a multi-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that all five vehicles involved were traveling westbound on I-595 when a 2009 Yamaha and 2007 Suzuki struck each other, causing the motorcycles to fall to the ground.

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives said the Yamaha rider and passenger and the Suzuki rider were projected from the motorcycles. Traffic homicide investigators said that due to the limited visibility at night and a lack of time or distance produced because all vehicles were traveling at or about 65 mph, a white 2009 Lexus IS hit the Suzuki motorcycle. Detectives believe the driver of the Suzuki was checking on the driver and passenger of the Yamaha when he was hit by an unmarked Broward Sheriff’s Office unit, a silver 2020 Dodge Durango.

The deputy was on his way home after completing his shift at the airport. The three people riding the motorcycles were pronounced deceased at the scene. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the deputy to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment for his injuries that were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Additionally, per Broward Sheriff’s Office policy, an internal affairs investigation will be initiated.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Dream Finders Homes Teams Up With Jacksonville Jaguars For…

George McGregor

FEDS: Palm Beach Gardens Man Pretending to be Teenager…

Joe Mcdermott

Ormond Beach Girl Donates $1,000 To Volusia Sheriff and…

George McGregor
1 of 1,487