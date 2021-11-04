How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

JACKSONVILLE, FL – November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and hospices across the country are reaching out to raise awareness about the high-quality care that enables patients and families to focus on living as fully as possible despite a life-limiting illness.

The staff at Community Hospice & Palliative Care provides medical care with the emotional and spiritual support families need most when a loved one is facing the end of life. Through this specialized, quality care, they see many patients and their families experience more meaningful moments together. Hospice helps them focus on living.

Becky Hamilton, a caregiver who recently lost her mother, shared her experience with Community Hospice & Palliative Care. Becky’s mother, Marga Dixon, was an engaging, beautiful, enlightened, spirited woman who was 90 years old. Her mom was suffering from dementia, and she felt blessed to have the opportunity to have her cared for by Community Hospice & Palliative Care. Marga adored her hospice nurse, they made her laugh, and she enjoyed their visits. Becky felt prepared, educated, and was walked through the process of what the next few weeks would be like. She was grateful and appreciative to know her mother was well-cared for and able to be in her home.

“The night before my mom passed, the nurse called me and shared with me that the next day would be the day my mother would pass. It was supposed to be her day off, but she made sure to be at the house and spent the whole day with us,” said Becky. “The nurse took me through the whole day step-by-step, and I was able to hold my mom’s hand, talk with her, and was given a gift of being able to know she was at peace. Having her give up her day to be with me and my mom was truly a blessing, and a gift and a tremendous comfort for me that I will never forget.”



This is just one of the many stories of our compassionate staff creating moments and memories for our patients and families. During National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, we will be highlighting them and their stories, on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/communityhospicepalliativecare.

In addition to hospice and palliative care services, Community Hospice & Palliative Care offers grief and bereavement support counseling, pediatric hospice and palliative care, veteran care, and advance care planning. With over 1,000 volunteers, Community also provides pet therapy, art and music therapy, spiritual care, as well as fundraising efforts so no one is ever denied care, regardless of their ability to pay.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com